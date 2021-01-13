Welling United sack manager Bradley Quinton

Bradley Quinton has left Welling United with the club on bottom of the National League South table

Welling United are back in the hunt for a new manager after Bradley Quinton left the club last night after a year in charge of the National League South club.

The former Braintree boss leaves Park View Road with the Wings languishing at the foot of the table after just one win from their opening 11 games.

He leaves the club following the 2-0 home defeat by St Albans City last night.

A club statement read: “The Club can announce that, following Tuesday evening’s defeat to St. Albans City, Brad Quinton and his management team have been relieved of their duties.

“The Wings lay at the foot of the table after a run of one win in 11 games in what has been a stop-start season.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Brad Quinton & his management team for all their efforts during their time at the Club during unprecedented circumstances. We’re sure supporters will join the Directors, Players and Staff in wishing Brad and his team all the best for the future.

“Director of Football Gary Fiore will oversee the squad in the immediate interim before a caretaker/permanent manager is appointed.”