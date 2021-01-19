Tuesday night round-up: Southport knock out FC Halifax Town in the FA Trophy

Liam Watson’s Southport beat FC Halifax Town 2-1 to earn a home tie with Torquay United in the last 16 of the FA Trophy

Southport became the toast of the FA Trophy on Tuesday night after knocking out National League FC Halifax Town at The Shay.

George Newell put the Step 2 Sandgrounders in front on 10 minutes, only for Jack Earing to equalise for Halifax.

And the giant-killing was sealed midway through the second half with Adam Anson the man on target.

Stamford’s brave run came to an end as they slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to Hereford, who finished the match with nine men.

Tom Owen-Evans netted either side of two second-half red cards for teammates Ben Pollock and Luke Haines but the Bulls held on.

Big winners of the night were Torquay United, who saw off fellow National League promotion-chasers Boreham Wood 4-0 at Meadow Lane.

Goals from Asa Hall, Billy Waters, Adam Randell and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans sealed an impressive win for the Gulls, who travel to Southport in the last 16.

Aldershot Town resisted a strong second-half comeback from Solihull Moors to edge a five-goal thriller at the EBB Stadium.

Mo Bettamer’s penalty and a Toby Edser strike put the Shots in control at the break, only for Kyle Hudlin and Jimmy Ball to pull Moors level.

Bettamer, however, wasn’t to be denied, netting the winner 16 minutes from time to earn the Shots a home clash against either Boston United or Chesterfield.

Woking saw off National League rivals Bromley 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Hayes Lane, while Leamington were leading 3-0 at half-time against 10-man Kettering Town when the floodlights failed. The second half was due to kick-off at 10.30pm!

On Monday night, Wealdstone put their name in the hat after they sauntered to a 3-1 win over National League North leaders Gloucester City.

In the National League, Stockport County moved back up to fourth with goals from Ritchie Bennett and Alex Reid sealing a comfortable 2-0 win at Dagenham & Redbridge.

And King’s Lynn Town moved further away from the relegation zone with a 1-0 win at Eastleigh – Adam Marriott’s 40thminute penalty separating the two sides.

Game on the night in National League South saw Oxford City come from 2-0 and 3-1 down to triumph 5-3 at Hemel Hempstead Town. Harvey Bradbury scored twice to help City move up to fifth in the table.

There was another cracker in the Essex derby as Chelmsford City came from 3-0 down to snatch a 3-3 draw at rivals Billericay Town – Adam Morgan scoring the Clarets equaliser on the hour after Rowan Liburd had scored twice for Ricay in a five-goal first half.

Bath City eased their relegation fears with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Havant & Waterlooville, as did Braintree Town, who secured a fine 2-0 win at Maidstone United.

But Slough Town’s struggles continued as they went down 2-0 at home to Ebbsfleet United with Rakish Bingham scoring both Fleet goals.

In National League North, Bradford Park Avenue recovered from 2-0 down and netted a last-minute equaliser as they prevented Chester from moving to within four points of leaders Gloucester City in a 3-3 draw.

An own goal from John Askew robbed the Blues of a point.