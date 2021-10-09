Pontefract Collieries are set for a Rouse-ing reception

By David Richardson

NEW HEIGHTS: Collieries boss Craig Rouse

THE FORTUNES of football can change in a flash – just ask Pontefract Collieries boss Craig Rouse!

The West Yorkshire club lost six of their first eight Northern Premier League East fixtures and were dumped out of the FA Trophy in the opening round.

Rouse was just six weeks into being a manager but now they’re looking up after thumping Handsworth 6-0 last weekend to reach the FA Cup fourth round qualifying for the first time in history.

It followed a victory in their last league game over Bridlington Town with Monday’s draw furt...