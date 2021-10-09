Marske United have Gott a shot at making FA Cup history

Marvels Marske hit new heights

By Mark Carruthers

GOLDEN BOYES! Adam Boyes slots home the second of his two goals as Marske United stunned Chester

PICTURE: Rick Matthews

CRAIG Gott and his Marske United teammates are standing on the brink of history after making their way to the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

After comfortable wins against Pickering Town and Seaham Red Star, the Seasiders have produced heroic displays to see off higher-ranked South Shields and National League North big guns Chester to move within 90 minutes of the first round proper.

In-form Gateshead stand in their way...