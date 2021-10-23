WE’VE ALONG TERM VISION

Steve SHORECHELMSFORD CITY CHAIRMAN

IR ECEIVED a call following our defeat to Harrow Borough in the FA Cup last Saturday.The message was “Have you sacked him yet?” My response, “who?”then prompted a diatribe of abuse, accusing me of destroying the club with supporters lost over the change in philosophy.The truth is, the club was broken long before I got involved and, to be honest, I am not sure what glory years some fans are reflecting on.Despite several attempts, Chelmsford City have never progressed beyond the National League South and has taken on mo...