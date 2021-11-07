New Stockport County boss Dave Challinor is ready for a repeat

Hatters‘ 'a huge pull’ for Challinor

By Matt Badcock

DAVE CHALLINOR will look into the away end at Bolton Wanderers this afternoon and see 5,000 reasons why he took the Stockport County job.

Just a few months after taking Hartlepool United into the Football League via the National League play-offs, the 46-year-old is back in Non- League’s top flight with the Hatters.

His first game will be an FA Cup first round proper tie backed by a huge away following, before Saturday’s crucial league encounter with Bromley.

As a player he was captain. As a manager he’s gone toe-to-toe with them many tim...