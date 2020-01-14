Paul Maitland resigns after eight years as Weymouth director of football

Weymouth director of football Paul Maitland has stood down after eight years at the National League South’s Terras.

Maitland, pictured, explained his decision to relinquish the role he’s held at the National League South’s promotion contenders since 2011 in a club statement on Monday.

The Terras also paid tribute to Maitland who’s worked with succession of Terras manages at the Bob Lucas Stadium including current incumbent Mark Molesley.

Maitland said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the players, staff, supporters, directors and managers who I have worked alongside these past eight years.

“As of lunchtime today I tendered my resignation to the board with immediate effect. Weymouth F.C. has been a big part of my life and having arrived as a coach I have left a fan.

“My decision is based on the need for me to redress the balance in my personal and professional life. I leave knowing you are in the best possible hands to take you forward, keep believing in the gaffer and the chairman [Ian White]/.

He added: “”I wish you all the very best of luck going forward and look forward to returning as a fan one day. Paul, COYT”

The Terras said: “The Weymouth FC board of directors would like it put on record our sincere thanks to Paul for all his hard work. He has played a major part in where the club is today.

“His dedication has been first class and he will be sorely missed. We wish him well for the future and he will always be welcome at the Bob Lucas Stadium.”

