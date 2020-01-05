The Non-League Paper is out for 2020 on a newsstand near you!

The Non-League Paper is hitting newsstands today as a delighted Daryl McMahon kicked off his mission to turn around Dagenham & Redbridge’s season with a precious point against Torquay United and National League leaders Barrow went seven-up at home to Ebbsfleet United.
As well as an exclusive interview with the new Daggers boss who took over on Friday after quitting League Two crisis-club Macclesfield Town, the first NLP of 2020 is out and packed full of news, pictures and exclusive match reports from Non-League’s top tiers.
Every one of Saturday’s fixtures in the National League’s three divisions, together with the BetVictor-sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, are covered with their own reports.
Elsewhere, the battle at the top of the United Counties League is in the spotlight as clubs and fans at Step 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage too.
And as always, the paper’s news and feature pages are the only place to get the big picture from across Non-League, as well as the top stories from the weekend and last seven days in one place as 2020 gets underway!
