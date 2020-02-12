Tonbridge Angels boss tipping D’Sean Theobalds to a Pole star

Tonbridge Angels manager Steve McKimm is tipping D’Sean Theobalds to make his mark in Europe after his switch to Polish club Korona Kielce.

The midfielder is set to start strutting his stuff in the Polish top flight after his performances in the National League South convinced the eastern European side to take a chance on him.

As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, the 25-year-old switched last week, putting pen-to-paper on a a three year deal, pictured, after impressing on trial and McKimm thinks he could achieve big things.

Theobalds made more than 50 appearances for Angels and McKimm said: “D was absolutely terrific for me, a manager’s dream.

“He arrived at Longmead when things were at something of a low ebb particularly for me personally and became a genuine leader on the pitch through his performances putting new life into our promotion project.

“He made no secret of the fact that he felt he could at some stage play full time football and I’m delighted that he has now been given his chance with Korona Kielce.”

He added: “He goes with all our thanks and very best wishes for the future. He’ll be sorely missed not just by me but the staff, the players and the fans, who all appreciated his efforts and his quality.

Theobalds told his followers in Twitter that he was delighted with his move, posting: “Happy and excited to sign, can’t wait for what the future holds !!”

