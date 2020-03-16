Slough Town condemn fans who abused management duo during loss

Slough Town have condemned fans who abused joint bosses Neil Baker and Jon Underwood during their weekend defeat at promotion rivals Weymouth.

The National League South’s Rebels urged fans to stick to together and get behind their long-serving management team, pictured, in a statement on Monday morning.

The Rebels were beaten 2-0 in Dorset and officials warned that future ‘abuse from a few individuals’ would not be tolerated after Baker and Underwood suffered a similar attack in February.

The statement read: “Football is a sport which divides opinion and which we all love so much. We are all entitled to an opinion and have the right to disagree respectfully with the opinions of others.

“What is not acceptable is personal abuse and vitriol aimed at players or management, the kind of which would not be tolerated in any other situation or place in society, whether on the street, in a supermarket or in a pub.

“On Saturday, both during and after our match at Weymouth, joint managers Neil Baker and Jon Underwood were subjected to abuse from a few individuals which is wholly unacceptable. A similar incident occurred at our away match at Havant & Waterlooville last month.

“The club is shocked that Neil and Jon would be subjected to this treatment by a minority of people, having given seven years of their lives to our club with fantastic achievements throughout.

“The club is disappointed that such actions cause hurt and damage to all the good things that the playing staff, club, its supporters and volunteers work so hard for.

“We have some of the most passionate and vocal support (especially away) in the National League South, something which is regularly noted and applauded by Neil and Jon – let us not allow the tiny minority to damage our reputation.

Appeal

“Whilst the club cannot be responsible for the behaviour of everyone who supports the Rebels – especially away from home – we implore all supporters to take personal responsibility for their actions, be positive and get behind our management team and players, who have been exceeding expectations and doing the club proud.

“The club absolutely condemns this type of behaviour and is clear that we do not want it associated with our club, and it will not be tolerated.”

