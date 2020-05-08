Maidstone United volunteers making and delivering PPE to local carers

Volunteers from the charitable arm of Maidstone United are making Personal Protective Equipment for local carers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

More than 450 pieces of PPE have been made and delivered by members of The Stones Community Trust after the National League South club answered the a nationwide call for help to fight the public health crisis.

Coordinated by community development officer Kay Skelton, an amazing team of volunteers are working seven days a week making visors and masks from donated materials for local charities, hospitals, hospices and residential care homes.

Demelza House, Ellenor Hospice, Sheppey Community Hospital and The Grove Residential Home were among the first recipients of PPE. The Heart of Kent Hospice, the club’s charity partner, has also been contacted with the offer of a free delivery of PPE.

Club charity @StonesTrust have galvanised an amazing team of volunteers who’ve been making much-needed PPE from donated materials.https://t.co/aWOwpfzrIj pic.twitter.com/hv7WTOXY98 — Maidstone United (@maidstoneunited) May 5, 2020

The hospice, which cares for more than 1,500 patients and their families every year, has featured in news stories on ITV’s News at Ten and Sky News in recent weeks covering the shortage of PPE.

Skelton told club’s website: “We are delighted to be making a difference and providing PPE to those who need it. This initiative is also bringing the community together and we’ve met some amazing people on our travels.

“We can’t play football at the moment but we can play our part in supporting our wonderful health and social care staff on the frontline of this crisis.”

Fans can support the Stones initiative by making a donation at www.justgiving.com/campaign/STONES-PPE or contacting the community development officer to donate materials for help with the production of PPE at home.

Maidstone United and The Stones Community Trust are also raising awareness of Maidstone Cares – a crowdfunding campaign by Maidstone Borough Council to support six local charities helping those most in need during the pandemic.

FareShare Kent, Heart of Kent Hospice, Involve Kent, Maidstone Family Food Bank, Making a Difference to Maidstone (MADM) and Salvation Army are all set to benefit from the campaign. For more information visit www.spacehive.com/maidstonecares.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @maidstoneunited/Twitter

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Maidstone United, Maidstone United FC