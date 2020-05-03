Geoff Chapple backing regional split as key to survival for Non-League

Non-League great Geoff Chapple is calling on football to return to regionalisation and save the grassroots of our national game from being uprooted.

No stranger to The Non-League Paper as a five-times FA Trophy winner with Kingstonian and Woking, Chapple is back on the front this Sunday echoing the urgent calls of Havant & Waterlooville boss Paul Doswell and others in football for innovative thinking to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Like the Hawks boss in last weekend’s NLP, elder statesman Chapple believes Non-League’s top two tiers must consider turning back time to survive the aftermath of the global pandemic.

“There’s never been a better time to time than now,” Chapple tells The NLP. “The people I’ve spoken to at the top level are all saying that.”

National League leaders Barrow AFC are still hoping for a dream return to the Football League and Sunday’s paper has exclusive news of a D-Day meeting of the National League’s board on Tuesday to decide the fate of the season.

With some clubs calling for play-offs and others threatening legal action over promotion and relegation, and not just in the National League, there’s no shortage of news and reaction to keep readers updated and informed among 32-pages of interviews, features and top columnists.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

