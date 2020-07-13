BT Sport will live stream all National League North and South play-offs

The National League have confirmed that every Vanarama National League North and South play-off clash will be streamed live for fans kept out by the coronavirus.

As revealed exclusively in Sunday’s NLP, a special streaming service platform has been created to broadcast every big match over the next three weekends.

In partnership with BT Sport and the competition’s digital data partner Sportradar, each of the ten season-defining games will be shown exclusively live for a worldwide audience.

The action starts on Sunday with four Vanarama Eliminators, with amended kick-off times of 1.30pm and 4pm to accommodate the TV cameras.

Lights, camera, Vanarama action! Every kick in the National League North and South play-offs will be shown live on a brand new streaming platform ?? ?? https://t.co/ouLlaxoerG pic.twitter.com/18lNz19YZb — The National League (@TheVanaramaNL) July 13, 2020

A delighted National League chief executive Michael Tattersall confirmed The NLP’s exclusive in a statement on Monday which went on to remind fans not to turn up outside the behind-closed doors clashes.

“Due to matches being played behind closed doors, confirming a broadcast solution for fans has been an important part of our play-offs preparation,” said Tattersall.

“This pioneering streaming service will create an opportunity for exposure of the competition on a global stage. We would like to thank existing partners BT Sport and Sportradar for their support during this process.

“The announcement adds to the already growing excitement that play-off action brings. To ensure a safe environment for National League play-off matches to be played in, we urge supporters to not congregate at the grounds”.

Vanarama National League North

Sunday 19th July 2020- 1.30pm

Elimination Round- Match A – Altrincham vs Chester

Sunday 19th July 2020- 4pm

Elimination Round- Match B – Brackley Town vs Gateshead

Saturday 25th July 2020- 3pm

Semi Final – York City vs Winner of Match A

Saturday 25th July 2020- 5.30pm

Semi Final – Boston United vs Winner of Match B

Saturday 1st August 2020- 3pm

Promotion Final – Stadium of highest ranked finalist

Vanarama National League South

Sunday 19th July 2020- 1.30pm

Elimination Round – Match A – Slough Town vs Dartford

Sunday 19th July 2020- 4pm

Elimination Round – Match B – Bath City vs Dorking Wanderers

Saturday 25th July 2020- 3pm

Semi Final – Havant & Waterlooville vs Winner of Match A

Saturday 25th July 2020- 5.30pm

Semi Final – Weymouth vs Winner of Match B

Saturday 1st August 2020- 3pm

Promotion Final – Stadium of highest ranked finalist

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

Tagged bt sport, National League North, National League South, Vanarama, Vanarama National League