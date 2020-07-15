Darlington land ex-Premier League star Nicky Hunt after Crewe heroics

Darlington boss Alun Armstrong has snapped up former Premier League defender Nicky Hunt following his release from Crewe Alexandra.

The vastly-experienced 36-year-old played a key role in the successful Bolton Wanderers sides of Sam Allardyce during the Premiership era, notching up 161 appearances after making his top flight debut in 2001.

Before being released by Crewe at the end of last season after playing his part winning promotion to League One with 25 appearances, Hunt enjoyed spells with Accrington Stanley, Birmingham, Bristol City, Derby County, Leyton Orient, Mansfield, Notts County, Rotherham and Preston.

Pictured surging forward for Notts, he’s made 458 senior appearances and scored four times, one a memorable goal for Bolton against Liverpool in the Premiership.

Quakers boss Armstrong believes the arrival of the former England Under 21 international will be a huge boost for his promotion-hunting squad when the new National League North campaign kicks off.

Armstrong told the club’s website: “Nicky’s vast experience in the game is going to be invaluable for us. He has played at a much higher level since 2001, and only last season was a regular in the Crewe Alexandra team that won promotion from League Two.

“He can play at full back or in the centre of defence. He is a very good organiser on the pitch, and will bring out the best in the players around him.”

Hunt said: “Alun was one of the first managers I spoke to after I was released at the end of the season, and he made me feel wanted.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into football, having not played since March, and it will be great to catch up with Will and Michael, and the rest of the lads. Hopefully I can help get Darlington promoted.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend and have your say in our nationwide ‘return to football’ survey in association with the Football Supporters Association!

Click here to take part before the results are delivered to the Football Association, leagues and other key stakeholders this summer.

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run by clicking here. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper, Dan Westwell & @Official_Darlo/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Crewe Alexandra, Crewe Alexandra FC, Darlington, Darlington FC, National League North, Notts County, Notts County FC