Champions Wealdstone party on without fans but promise another do!

Wealdstone followed fellow National League champions Barrow and King’s Lynn Town with their own championship celebrations on Friday night, writes Dec O’Reilly.

The Stones were crowned National League South champions for the first time in the club’s history last month and are preparing to play at the top of the Non-League pyramid after a 32-year wait.

Captain Jerome Okimo finally got his hands on the trophy with his teammates at The Vale 37 days after being confirmed as champions via points-per-game on the eve of today’s National League play-off semi-finals to decide who goes up with them.

Players and staff were greeted at the entrance to The Vale with a Wealdstone-branded face mask and had to fill out a track and trace form, aligning with COVID-19 restrictions.

In a world before coronavirus, the champions would have been serenaded by over 2,000 ecstatic fans engulfed in spring sunshine. Instead, only 30 people were allowed in the ground by Hillingdon council, including the players and management team.

“Gutted” Stones Chairman Rory Fitzgerald promised fans they’d be organising another part they could attend after Friday’s celebrations. “I’m gutted that our fans were unable to join us when we lifted our trophy and marked our return to the National League,” he said.

“Our supporters have waited over three decades for this moment and we will organise a celebration with you all when it is suitable to do so. It was a unique experience for all 30 people and one they may never witness again, but it was an experience nobody will ever forget.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend for reports and pictures from Saturday’s National League play-offs and the latest news as Non-League comes out of lockdown!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run by clicking here. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper, Adam Williams & @WealdstoneFC/Twitter



This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League South, wealdstone, Wealdstone FC