The Non-League Paper is out as thousands have their say on restart!

Non-League fans have their say in their thousands today on the game’s return as The Non-League Paper reveals the results of the biggest survey in football since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Launched in The NLP two weeks ago in partnership with the Football Supporters Association and published today, almost 7,000 respondents shared their thoughts and opinions before the ‘return to football’ survey closed on Thursday night.
The results are set to be delivered to the Football Association and other key stakeholders with the survival of many clubs still threatened despite the gradual easing of the UK’s lockdown measures and rising hopes that the worst of the public health crisis is over.
Fans, players and officials deliver a clear message in the exclusive poll, with overwhelming numbers happy to trust clubs with their safety and ready to return whenever called.
Last 24 hours for this now. If you’re even a semi-regular at non-league let us know what you think the restart should look like at the link below… https://t.co/bAfjYF7RZR
— The FSA (@WeAreTheFSA) July 15, 2020
Other key findings from the comprehensive and nationwide canvassing of views include four out of five people backing the Football Association’s stance that Non-League should return as one and only with fans in stadiums.
The FSA’s Andy Walsh tells The NLP: “It is hugely encouraging that supporters are excited at the prospect of returning to watch live football and that more than 75% of supporters are ready to come back straight away.
“Non-League has led the way in consulting fans with this survey and it is important to maintain and encourage this spirit of cooperation if the game is to recover from the effects of the public health emergency.”
Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend for the full findings and analysis of the survey, as well as all the latest news as Non-League comes out of lockdown.
In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.
Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!
Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!
The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.
Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run by clicking here. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @WeAreTheFSA/Twitter
Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Football Association, Football Supporters Association, NLP, Non-League Paper, The Football Assocation, The NLP, The Non-League Football Paper, The Non-League Paper Podcast