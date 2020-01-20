Postponed game was last chance saloon for Russell Slade and Bulls

Russell Slade and Hereford FC went their separate ways on Monday night after a run off just one win in fourteen National League North outings.

The former Cardiff City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient, Yeovil Town and Grimsby Town manager left with immediate effect with the Bulls in 16th spot and hosting 19th placed Curzon Ashton in a relegation six pointer on Saturday.

Appointed at the end of August, Slade departed with a record of four wins, six draws and nine defeats, his Bulls scoring 19 goals and conceded 31.

He missed the chance to secure a much needed victory at the weekend when Hereford’s match at Kettering was postponed.

The Bulls expect to name an interim coach and supporting staff in the coming days with Andy Bevan currently the most senior coach at the club. Whoever gets the job on a permanent basis will be the third Bulls boss since Peter Beadle left 16 months ago.

According to a club statement, Slade left Edgar Street by mutual consent following lengthy discussions with Hereford FC chairman Andrew Graham.

Graham said: “We appreciate that Russell inherited an extremely difficult situation, but we find ourselves in a tough position at this moment in time and we as a board need to act in the best interests of the club.

“I’d like to thank Russell for his hard work during his time at Edgar Street and wish him well for the future.”

Urging Hereford fans to back their team in numbers against Curzon, the Bulls chairman added: “This is a crucial time of the season and a huge game for us this weekend.

“I would urge fans to rally behind the players and turn out in their numbers this weekend as we look for a return to a consistent run of positive results.”

Since kicking off his touchline career in 1994 as Notts County caretaker, the 59-year-old Slade has taken charge of more than 800 senior games as a manager.

