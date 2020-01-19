The Non-League Paper is marching out with the leaders!

The Bluebirds, King’s Lynn Town and Wealdstone are on the march as The Non-League Paper hits newsstands today after winning their top-of-the-table battles for promotion to the Football League and Non-League’s top flight.
The Linnets and Stones both strengthened their grips on the top spots in National League North and National League South with weekend wins over York City and Havant & Waterlooville respectively.
National League leaders Barrow AFC beat Bromley to keep their dream of a long-awaited return to the Football League alive and The NLP carries reports and reaction from the touchlines at all three six-pointers as decisive blows were dealt to their closest rivals.
Jam-packed with exclusive pictures and reports from the rest of Saturday’s fixtures in the National League’s three divisions, this Sunday’s paper is also the only place to enjoy exclusive pictures and reports from all the games at Steps 3 and 4 in the BetVictor-sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League.
Elsewhere, the battle at the top of the Northern West Counties Football League is in the spotlight this weekend as clubs and fans at Steps 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage too.
And as always, the paper’s news and feature pages are the only place to get the big picture from across Non-League, as well as the top stories from the weekend and last seven days in one place.
Never take a chance on missing your NLP on a Sunday again! Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition when it pops up on your PC, tablet or device!
Make sure you’re ready for the rest of this season and a good chunk of the next campaign with all of football’s key dates set out in the official 2020 Non-League Paper calendar.
It’s out now along with the 2019-20 Season Pyramid Poster and a host of other offers covering weekly subscriptions to the paper and special deals on the 2019-20 Non-League Club Directory and must-have guide, Football Grounds – A Fan’s Guide.
Tagged Isthmian League, National League, Non-League Paper, Northern Premier League, Southern League, The Non-League Football Paper