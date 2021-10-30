Bishop’s Stortford 2-0 Lewes: Cass the hero as Blues march on

By Hamish Arnold
BISHOP’S STORTFORD 2
LEWES 0
Cass + 3, Cass + 31
HOW ABOUT THAT: Jake Cass celebrates his 2nd goal with typical gusto
PICTURE: Nathan Cracknell
GET IN: Jack Giddens celebrates Tayler Maloney’s penalty miss
Bishop’s Stortford progressed to the First Round of the FA Trophy with victory over Isthmian League Premier rivals Lewes.
Jake Cass scored his fourth and fifth cup goals in his third cup game across the FA Cup and FA Trophy, continuing his fine goalscoring form.
Cass opened the scoring at the R&D Advisors UK Stadium in the third minute of the match, rising h...
