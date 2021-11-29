FA Trophy third round draw announced

Several all-National League ties have come out of the hat after details of the draw for the third round of the FA Trophy were announced.

Image: Alamy

A number of clubs from Non-League’s top tier will face familiar opponents as they enter the competition for the first time this season.

Grimsby Town’s first Trophy tie since they were beaten by FC Halifax Town in the 2016 final will take them to National League rivals Stockport County.

Elsewhere, Yeovil Town will face Woking at Huish Park and Bromley visit Dover Athletic and Boreham Wood made the short trip to Barnet.

Southend United’s first ever FA Trophy tie will see Dorking Wanderers visit Roots Hall and current National League leaders Chesterfield will host the winners of the rearranged tie between Ashton United and Guiseley.

Southern League Division One South side Plymouth Parkway will hope to continue their impressive run when they entertain Dulwich Hamlet.

The draw in full is:

Boston United v Kidderminster Harriers

Matlock Town or Marske United v York City

Stockport County v Grimsby Town

Stourbridge v AFC Telford United

Morpeth Town v Liversedge or Lancaster City

Chesterfield v Ashton United or Guiseley

King’s Lynn Town v Whitby Town or Nantwich Town

Notts County v Altrincham

Farsley Celtic or Stalybridge Celtic v Southport or Darlington

Wrexham v Gloucester City

Bradford (Park Avenue) or Marine v FC Halifax Town

AFC Fylde v Solihull Moors

Curzon Ashton v Alfreton Town

Radcliffe v Spennymoor Town or Chorley

Eastleigh v Enfield Town

Cheshunt v Bishop’s Stortford

Aldershot Town v Kingstonian

Cray Wanderers v Dartford

Southend United v Dorking Wanderers

Larkhall Athletic v AFC Totton

St Albans City v Braintree Town

Dover Athletic v Bromley

Yeovil Town v Woking

Truro City v Dagenham & Redbridge

Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough

Barnet v Boreham Wood

Tonbridge Angels v Torquay United

Hungerford Town v Weymouth

Needham Market v Wealdstone

Folkestone Invicta v Uxbridge

Plymouth Parkway v Dulwich Hamlet

Maidenhead United v Maidstone United

Ties will take place on Saturday 18 December, with winning clubs collecting £4500 from the competition’s prize fund and losing clubs taking home £1250.