FA Trophy third round draw announced

Several all-National League ties have come out of the hat after details of the draw for the third round of the FA Trophy were announced.
A number of clubs from Non-League’s top tier will face familiar opponents as they enter the competition for the first time this season.
Grimsby Town’s first Trophy tie since they were beaten by FC Halifax Town in the 2016 final will take them to National League rivals Stockport County.
Elsewhere, Yeovil Town will face Woking at Huish Park and Bromley visit Dover Athletic and Boreham Wood made the short trip to Barnet.
Southend United’s first ever FA Trophy tie will see Dorking Wanderers visit Roots Hall and current National League leaders Chesterfield will host the winners of the rearranged tie between Ashton United and Guiseley.
Southern League Division One South side Plymouth Parkway will hope to continue their impressive run when they entertain Dulwich Hamlet.
The draw in full is:
Boston United v Kidderminster Harriers
Matlock Town or Marske United v York City
Stockport County v Grimsby Town
Stourbridge v AFC Telford United
Morpeth Town v Liversedge or Lancaster City
Chesterfield v Ashton United or Guiseley
King’s Lynn Town v Whitby Town or Nantwich Town
Notts County v Altrincham
Farsley Celtic or Stalybridge Celtic v Southport or Darlington
Wrexham v Gloucester City
Bradford (Park Avenue) or Marine v FC Halifax Town
AFC Fylde v Solihull Moors
Curzon Ashton v Alfreton Town
Radcliffe v Spennymoor Town or Chorley
Eastleigh v Enfield Town
Cheshunt v Bishop’s Stortford
Aldershot Town v Kingstonian
Cray Wanderers v Dartford
Southend United v Dorking Wanderers
Larkhall Athletic v AFC Totton
St Albans City v Braintree Town
Dover Athletic v Bromley
Yeovil Town v Woking
Truro City v Dagenham & Redbridge
Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough
Barnet v Boreham Wood
Tonbridge Angels v Torquay United
Hungerford Town v Weymouth
Needham Market v Wealdstone
Folkestone Invicta v Uxbridge
Plymouth Parkway v Dulwich Hamlet
Maidenhead United v Maidstone United
Ties will take place on Saturday 18 December, with winning clubs collecting £4500 from the competition’s prize fund and losing clubs taking home £1250.