FA Vase Third Round draw released

The draw for the FA Vase third round was made on Monday lunchtime as clubs look to take another step on the Road to Wembley.

The draw in full:

1 AFC Liverpool v Pilkington

2 Abbey Hey v Bury AFC

3 Newcastle Benfield v Consett

4 Barton Town v North Shields

5 Wythenshawe Town v Billingham Synthonia

6 Stourport Swifts v Rugby Town

7 Loughborough Students v Sandbach United

8 Atherstone Town v Whitchurch Alport

9 Coventry Sphinx v Coventry United

10 Prestwich Heys v Harborough Town

11 Lichfield City v Congleton Town

12 Walsall Wood v Anstey Nomads

13 Whittlesey Athletic v Newport Pagnell Town

14 Tring Athletic v Saffron Walden Town

15 London Lions v New Salamis

16 Buckhurst Hill v Wroxham

17 Lakenheath v Shefford Town & Campton

18 Fakenham Town v Hadley

19 Tunbridge Wells v Wallingford Town

20 Glebe v Beckenham Town

21 Abbey Rangers v Athletic Newham

22 Stansfeld v Frimley Green

23 Berks County v Egham Town

24 Crawley Down Gatwick v Raynes Park Vale

25 Littlehampton Town v Sheppey United

26 Guildford City v Southall

27 New Milton Town v Keynsham Town

28 Bridgwater United v Bashley

29 Street v Brockenhurst

30 Buckland Athletic v Wellington AFC

31 Royal Wootton Bassett Town v Hamworthy United

32 Tavistock v Clevedon Town

Ties take place on the weekend of Saturday 11th December.

Winning clubs in the third round will pick up £1125 from the competition prize fund, while losing teams collect £350.