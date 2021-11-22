FA Vase Third Round draw released

The draw for the FA Vase third round was made on Monday lunchtime as clubs look to take another step on the Road to Wembley.
The draw in full:
1 AFC Liverpool v Pilkington
2 Abbey Hey v Bury AFC
3 Newcastle Benfield v Consett
4 Barton Town v North Shields
5 Wythenshawe Town v Billingham Synthonia
6 Stourport Swifts v Rugby Town
7 Loughborough Students v Sandbach United
8 Atherstone Town v Whitchurch Alport
9 Coventry Sphinx v Coventry United
10 Prestwich Heys v Harborough Town
11 Lichfield City v Congleton Town
12 Walsall Wood v Anstey Nomads
13 Whittlesey Athletic v Newport Pagnell Town
14 Tring Athletic v Saffron Walden Town
15 London Lions v New Salamis
16 Buckhurst Hill v Wroxham
17 Lakenheath v Shefford Town & Campton
18 Fakenham Town v Hadley
19 Tunbridge Wells v Wallingford Town
20 Glebe v Beckenham Town
21 Abbey Rangers v Athletic Newham
22 Stansfeld v Frimley Green
23 Berks County v Egham Town
24 Crawley Down Gatwick v Raynes Park Vale
25 Littlehampton Town v Sheppey United
26 Guildford City v Southall
27 New Milton Town v Keynsham Town
28 Bridgwater United v Bashley
29 Street v Brockenhurst
30 Buckland Athletic v Wellington AFC
31 Royal Wootton Bassett Town v Hamworthy United
32 Tavistock v Clevedon Town
Ties take place on the weekend of Saturday 11th December.
Winning clubs in the third round will pick up £1125 from the competition prize fund, while losing teams collect £350.