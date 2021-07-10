Welling United 3-3 Gillingham: Wings thrills peg back Gills

By Mark Doig

WELLING UTD 3

GILLINGHAM 3

WELLING United shared six goals with League One Gillingham in an entertaining Kent derby at Park View Road.

It looked like being a comfortable afternoon for the Gills, who strolled into a two-goal lead after Vadaine Oliver had earlier headed onto the crossbar.

Danny Lloyd put the Gills in front on seven minutes with a well directed header.

And it was soon 2-0 thanks to a delightful chip from former York City striker Oliver.

But Welling hit back and after Dipo Akinyemi reduced the deficit with a superb long range effort, he drew Welling level when sl...