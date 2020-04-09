Coronavirus battle: Kingstonian and Corinthian Casuals agree new deal

BetVictor Isthmian League rivals and Corinthian-Casuals will carry on groundsharing when football returns after the coronavirus.
The Isthmian League Premier Division clubs have issued a joint statement confirming the extension of their agreement at King George’s Field for at least another season.
K’s have played at the home of the Casuals in Tolworth since the 2018/19 campaign and the arrangement will reviewed on a season-by-season basis.
The Surrey clubs have also been working together since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown of football on a number of charitable initiatives, including successful fundraising drives for two local charities, KCAH and the Kingston Carers Network.
The statement read: “Corinthian-Casuals and Kingstonian Football Clubs have recently come to the decision that the proposed Joint Venture between both clubs is no longer a viable option, and all discussions have been brought to an amicable close.
“Kingstonian will remain at King George’s Field on a season by season arrangement, and a new groundshare agreement has now been agreed for Season 2020-2021. On behalf of both clubs, we hope you are keeping safe and well during these difficult times.”
The Isthmian League’s season, along with those of all leagues at Steps 3 to 7, was terminated by the Football Association two weeks ago. The decision sparked huge controversy after the campaign was declared null and void with no promotion or relegation below Step 2.
As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, more than 180 clubs had signed a petition by the weekend calling on the governing body to reconsider how season 2019/20 is concluded ahead of a meeting of the FA Council on Tuesday.
The National League, originally suspended until 3 April, have opted to extend the 2019/20 season “indefinitely”. As it stands, the Premier League, EFL, National League, National League North and South and Women’s Super League still aim to complete the 2019/20 season.
