Non-League Paper hits newsstands as coronavirus claims first club

The Midland League’s NKF Burbage is named as the first Non-League casualty of the coronavirus crisis today as The Non-League Paper hits newsstands and the internet as a digital replica.
Founded to raise awareness of the National Kidney Federation charity, they’d worked their way up to Step 6 from the Leicestershire Sunday Football League in just over a decade before blaming a shortage of manpower for calling it a day.
As Barrow boss Ian Evatt called on fellow National League clubs to “do the right thing” if their season is terminated and vote them back up into the Football League nearly 50 years after they were controversially voted out in 1972, Brackley Town Saints and Marlow United also announced their withdrawals from the Hellenic League.
Sunday’s NLP reports that National League bosses want to avoid the growing controversy caused by the Football Association’s decision to expunge results and ban all promotion and relegation in the leagues below them by considering a vote by member clubs on the fate of the Bluebirds, given the opportunity considering the uncertainty over ever restarting season 2019/20.
Sunday’s NLP:
DO THE RIGHT THING!@BarrowAFC boss Ian Evatt makes pre-vote plea
?National League clubs have their say
?Sam Allardyce column: Stuart Pearce was best Non-League graduate
Digital edition?https://t.co/UDnlQ90nBf pic.twitter.com/avTAcLPA0b
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) April 4, 2020
In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to get the big picture in one place since the global pandemic led to the suspension of football nearly a month ago and as the top levels of the professional football continue to come under fire for their response to the public health crisis.
Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your PC, mobile, tablet or device!
The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is always available to read from midnight on Saturdays. It will save you pounds as a regular or one off digi reader and the pages even rustle like the printed paper!
Make sure you’re ready for the rest of 2020 with the official 2020 NLP calendar. It’s out now along with the 2019-20 Season Pyramid Poster and a host of other offers covering weekly subscriptions to the paper and special deals on the 2019-20 Non-League Club Directory and must-have guide, Football Grounds – A Fan’s Guide.
Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Football Association, Non-League, The Football Assocation, The NLP, The Non-League Football Paper, The Non-League Paper Podcast