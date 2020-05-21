Chalfont St Peter stars live up to nickname by handing fines to hospital

Chalfont St Peter have handed over £1,000 to staff at their local hospital fighting the coronavirus after their players donated their pot of ‘naughty’ fines for the abandoned season.

Collected for a myriad of real and imaginary offences committed during the 2019/20 campaign, the fines pool would normally have funded the end-of-season party at the Isthmian League’s Saints who still had an outside chance of making the play-offs when the pandemic struck.

Instead, the players showed that teamwork is still extending well beyond the pitch at Mill Meadow when skipper Luke Elliott announced their collective donation to thank staff at the Chalfonts and Gerrards Cross Hospital on Twitter.

According to a statement on Wednesday, proud officials on the committee at the Isthmian League South Central Division club then topped up the donation to £1,000.

Today we can announce that, as a club, between the player’s and committee’s contributions, @csp_afc will be donating £1000 to Chalfont & Gerrards Cross Hospital. Here is the Skipper @Lukeyells with a message to the Hospital and all its staff. ?????#NHSThankYou pic.twitter.com/Cnea2gFit7 — Chalfont St Peter (@csp_afc) May 16, 2020

As well as the gesture by Finlay Johnson’s Saints squad, their U16s have also shown their support for the NHS, handing over the £400 they’d saved for their own awards and end of season celebrations.

The Buckinghamshire club said: “The Chalfont squad was built from scratch at the start of the season and this commitment to supporting the local community speaks volumes for their character.

“Separately, the Under-16 team have donated to the NHS the £400 that had been set aside for their end of season awards and their presentation evening.

“Chalfont are proud of their role in the local community and especially the commitment of all their players, from the Under-7s to the first team.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @csp_afc/Twitter

