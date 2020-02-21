Loan star Geraldo Bajrami arrives as Jimmy Shan starts making his mark

Jimmy Shan has started making his mark as as the new manager of Solihull Moors with the arrival of Birmingham City star Geraldo Bajrami.

Shan added the defender to the ranks at the SportNation.bet Stadium as his first signing on Thursday, the 20-year-old arriving on a youth loan from the Championship giants until the end of the season.

Bajrami, pictured, has made his way through the age groups at Blues after initially joining the club in 2014.

He became a regular in the U23’s set-up last season, captaining the side. First team opportunities have since followed and Bajrami made his Birmingham debut in the EFL Cup first round defeat at Portsmouth in August 2019.

Bajrami got his first taste of Championship action in December 2019 in a 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, the defender starting the game and completing the full 90 minutes.

Bajrami told the Moors website: “I’m happy to be here. I’m a local boy and I just want to help the team as much as possible.

“The club came so close last year so we’re aiming to go one step better this season. It’s my first time going out on loan, so I’ll try and make the most of it.”

Shan, named as the successor to Tim Flowers earlier this month, said: “After suffering a few injuries in our defensive unit it was essential we made an addition.

“I am delighted that we have secured the services of Geraldo. Geraldo is a competitive defender and excellent ball manager.

“He has of course got Championship game time under his belt this season, and I am sure he will add strength and quality to our team.”

Subject to FA approval, Bajrami’s loan runs until May 31.

Image courtesy of solihullmoorsfc.co.uk

