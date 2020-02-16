No storm too strong as The Non-League Paper hits newstands!

Non-League’s storm TROOPERS are grabbing the headlines on the front page of The Non-League Paper as it hits newsstands around the country today.
Storm Dennis couldn’t stop a host of clubs from the National League’s Stockport County to the Isthmian League’s Folkestone Invicta from stealing a march on their rivals as high winds and heavy rain were still battering Britain as The NLP went to press on Saturday night.
No storm has stopped The NLP from delivering Non-League’s news on a Sunday in two decades and this week’s paper is packed with exclusive pictures and reports from all the surviving action in the National League’s three divisions and the BetVictor-sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League,
Elsewhere, the battle at the top of the Northern League is in the spotlight as clubs and fans at Steps 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage and tables, results and fixtures too.
And as always, The NLP’s news and feature pages are the only place to get the big picture from across Non-League, as well as the top stories from the weekend and last seven days in one place.
BIG INTERVIEW: Hampton boss Gary McCann on his management journey
DRAWS: FA Trophy and FA Vase draw reaction with Concord Rangers, Aveley, Wroxham and Atherstone
YES WE SHAN: New Solihull Moors boss Jimmy Shan insists he is no “football snob” after dropping into Non-League to try and fulfil his dream of becoming a successful manager
ON THE RIGHT PATH: Lee Noble has revealed how close he came to serving jail time before Dartford rescued him from a life on the wrong side of the law
NO KIDDING: “Manager of Kidderminster Harriers? It’s not something I thought I’d be doing aged 34!” Russ Penn talks about his new role in his latest column
WHERE NEXT?: Ambitious Glen Driver will weigh up a new contract offer from Leiston in the summer when he decides on his next management step
CATCH UP: Gateshead star Jordan Preston is happy to be making up for lost time
HUGO BOSS: The appointment of Hugo Langton was ten years in the making as Lewes chairman Stuart Fuller finally put in his SOS call
WINTER WINDS: Ciara and Dennis are not the only storms that Mark Molesley has had to weather this last fortnight – the National League South fixture schedule has also threatened to blow his promotion hopes off course
