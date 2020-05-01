Harrogate Town start work on new stand for whatever level they’re at

Promotion hopefuls Harrogate Town are starting work on their new family stand at Wetherby Road while they wait for the National League to decide the fate of the season.

Second behind leaders Barrow AFC when the regular campaign was suspended and subsequently abandoned, Simon Weaver’s men could still end up playing in League Two if any play-offs go ahead.

Town – who would have until next March to bring the CNG Stadium up to Football League standard if they went up – are looking forward to making their fans more comfortable whatever the outcome of the deliberations.

By replacing an existing 350-seat structure with a new stand seating 880 spectators under cover, they will take the stadium capacity to just over 5000 and meet the minimum requirements for League Two.

? Harrogate Town PDC continue to thank our NHS and Key workers by getting creative ?#ProudToBeTown pic.twitter.com/wVe732HMFR — Harrogate Town AFC (@HarrogateTown) April 30, 2020

The new structure, pictured, will also feature a concourse with a food outlet, bar area and male and female toilet blocks. Works starts this month and will be completed by mid July 2020.

Harrogate Town chairman Irving Weaver told fans in a club statement: ““Apart from meeting future EFL criteria, the new stand will provide significantly more seating so that we can accommodate more families and supporters that would prefer to sit than stand to watch their football.

“We are focused on continuing to improve the match day experience for supporters.”

Town manager Simon Weaver hailed the new stand as a sign of the club’s growing ambition and forward-thinking policies.

“Hopefully it shows supporters and everyone in Harrogate that whilst we are striving to achieve promotion, we are continuing to improve our stadium, receiving EFL approval for ground capacity,” said Weaver.

“We already have a great atmosphere on match days and the new family stand will allow more families to enjoy watching exciting football in a comfortable, safe environment.”

For more news like this and on the impact of the coronavirus on football, make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a page rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays too.

If you missed Sunday’s paper, it’s only a few clicks away right now, along with the rest of The NLP archive. Digital readers also save cash on single issues and even more on longer deals!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @HarrogateTown/Twitter