The Non-League Paper is out as Notts boss calls for promotion chance

The Non-League Paper hits newsstands today with Notts County boss Neal Ardley calling on fellow clubs to keep his side’s promotion dream alive and let the play-offs go ahead.
Former AFC Wimbledon manager Ardley piles on the pressure on the front page of Sunday’s paper, 48 hours after the National League board met on Friday to decide their next steps in the wake of clubs voting by a clear majority not to play another game of the regular season.
They will now be consulted this week on the feasibility of running the promotion play-offs and the possibility of handing leaders AFC Barrow automatic promotion to the Football League, already set to start next season a team short following the demise of Bury.
The EFL would need to approve any plan but there is more hope for football’s eventual return this weekend after the government confirmed it was in ongoing talks with the Premier League about playing their final games behind closed doors for a television audience.
Sunday’s NLP:
GIVE US A SHOT!
Neal Ardley issues plea as National League discuss playing the play-offs
PLUS: @DoswellPaul, @Grantholt31, Steve King column, @Sillsmeister, Steve McNulty, Adam Virgo column and more!
32-pages available in store and online: https://t.co/UDnlQ90nBf pic.twitter.com/rmqlyT0CKw
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) April 25, 2020
All the key reaction from the National League’s clubs after their historic vote and the latest news from across Non-League after another dramatic week are covered inside. As always, there’s much more than Non-League’s fight to come through the public health crisis and football’s lockdown in this weekend’s NLP.
Packed with more exclusive interviews, features and top columnists than ever, Tim Sills gets top billing hailing the influence of Terry Brown and Paul Buckle as he settles into the dugout at Step 5 Hamworthy United.
Elsewhere, Steve Parmenter tells how he went from FA Trophy winner to kitman, cop and current National League assistant referee, Grant Holt remembers his North West Counties roots and Steve McNulty is honoured as our latest ‘Non-League Icon’.
In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to get the big picture in one place as the global pandemic continues to ravage society and sport.
And get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!
Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!
The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available 24/7. Try it today if you’re staying home, you’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper
Tagged NLP, The NLP, The Non-League Football Paper, The Non-League Paper Podcast