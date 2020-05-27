AFC Fylde reverse decision to be first to disband a top women’s side

AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite has reversed the National League club’s decision to become the first to disband a top women’s side.
The Coasters chief announced the reprieve on Tuesday, three weeks after saying they would not be able to keep the team going because of the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.
Had it gone ahead, the National League Northern Premier Division side would have become the first women’s club in the top levels of the English women’s game to fold because of global pandemic.
They will now play at AFC Fylde’s old home at Coronation Road in Kirkham after a major restructuring to keep them afloat.
? We have some really positive news this evening regarding @FyldeWomenFC!
A short preview before the full video… ?#BornToBeFylde?? pic.twitter.com/ezAi0XM5RR
— AFC Fylde (@AFCFylde) May 26, 2020
In a video interview with the club’s website, Haythornthwaite said: “It’s fantastic news and something I’m delighted about. Right from the very beginning when I started to try to build a Fylde brand, it’s always been my aim to make it more than just men’s football here.”
Kim Turner, the newly-instated co-manager alongside club captain Danielle Young, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “The club got a lot of media attention, which was great for us. The one thing we really wanted was just to a conversation to see how we could make it work instead of just getting rid of it, and they were willing to listen.
“It’s been the craziest three weeks within a crazy time that’s going on anyway, and the fact we’ve got this turned round and the girls can stay together means so much.”
For much more of the latest news like this make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend!
In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is also available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.
Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and enjoy full access to The NLP’s entire archive.
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @AFCFylde/Twitter
Tagged AFC Fylde, AFC Fylde FC, AFC Fylde Women, Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Football Association, National League