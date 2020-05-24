Bluebirds boss believes again as Non-League Paper hits newsstands!

Barrow manager Ian Evatt tells The Non-League Paper he believes again today after the English Football League rejected calls to scrap relegation and deny his leaders a dream return 48 years after being kicked out.
But the Bluebirds boss insists the EFL must go further and do the right thing by making sure a second National League club goes up with them after their ruling to reject calls from League Two clubs.
Elsewhere, the 32 pages of Sunday’s NLP are packed with the latest news, big interviews and exclusive features including:
STARSTRUCK: Former Arsenal stars Eduardo and Denilson lead a Brazilian revolution Kent County League club Gillingham Town
DEMANDING JUSTICE: Steve King says Premier clubs must help or risk their grassroots dying
CHEER UP: Northern Premier League chairman Mark Harris is already thinking of next season
REALITY HIT: Oxford City’s Finn Tapp won’t let his talent go to waste after his stint as a popular TV star
WHERE DID IT ALL GO RIGHT: Terry Brown on his long and successful career in the game
PRIORITIES: Ian Herring insists football needs to put as much emphasis on mental health as it does physical health
Sunday’s NLP:
EVATT THE OPTIMIST
EFL ruling gives @BarrowAFC hope
Steve King column: Premier League clubs must help
PLUS: @kevwatson74, NPL chairman Mark Harris column, Terry Brown, @Finley__Tapp, North Ferriby and more!
In store and online, here: https://t.co/UDnlQ90nBf pic.twitter.com/0gTq1pZ3fP
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) May 23, 2020
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper
