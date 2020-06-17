No surprise as Notts County vow to vote for promotion play-offs

Notts County have publicly backed the National League’s recommended resolution for play-offs to go ahead in Non-League’s top two tiers.

County welcomed the revised resolution on Tuesday as “fair and correct” in a club statement confirming they would vote in favour after an initial plan to scrap play-offs in National League North and South was heavily criticised.

As reported on Tuesday by The NLP, the new resolution had been due to be sent out on Sunday but was delayed with league chiefs taking on board the views of clubs who would be in the National League North and South play-offs on points-per-game.

Members clubs must register their votes by 5pm on Wednesday. If passed, the National League play-off winners will be promoted to League Two alongside league leaders AFC Barrow, crowned on standard points-per-game.

“We will be voting in support of the National League’s Ordinary Resolution which, if passed, would see us compete in a play-off competition.”https://t.co/uZdvuV7w2u — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) June 16, 2020

Should the play-offs go ahead, Neal Ardley’s side will face off with the FC Halifax Town, Stockport County, Boreham Wood, Yeovil Town and Harrogate for the final promotion spot.

The Notts County statement read: “We will be voting in support of the National League’s Ordinary Resolution which, if passed, would see us compete in a play-off competition to determine who joins champions-elect Barrow in winning promotion to League Two.

“The proposal mirrors the resolution of the League Two season, which in our view is fair and correct, and we are already very well prepared to challenge for play-off success should the resolution pass.

“We would like to thank our fans for their continued support and positivity, which has not gone unnoticed in recent weeks, and we look forward to providing further updates as soon as we have them.”

Monday’s new resolution uses unweighted points-per-game to decide who goes up with Barrow, King’s Lynn Town and Wealdstone promoted as champions from the National League’s three divisions.

The resolution will enable the play-offs to take place at Step 2 “if they are legally possible”. The National League will relegate the appropriate number of teams to keep the division at 24 clubs. Should the play-offs take place in North and South and be completed, AFC Fylde and Ebbsfleet United would be relegated along with Chorley.

Play-off clubs will have to agree to the costs and protocols if they want to take part with a minimum of four required. The matches behind closed doors will be screened live by BT Sport. In order to go ahead, the play-offs must commence no later than 18 July and be completed by 31 July.

