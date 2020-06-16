National League clubs receive resolution to conclude season

The National League has distributed the Ordinary Resolution to clubs with play-offs allowed at Step 2 subject to government guidance.

The resolution had been due to be sent out on Sunday but was delayed with league chiefs taking on board the views of clubs who would be in the National League North and South play-offs on points-per-game.

The NLP revealed clubs had been told last Wednesday night – ahead of club meetings on Thursday – that play-offs in the North and South looked set to be cancelled because they didn’t comply with the government guidance around elite athletes.

Some clubs at Step 2 launched the #Promote2 campaign and Havant & Waterlooville called upon local MP Alan Mak for help.

He wrote to Minister for Sport Nigel Huddlestone and then, in a publicly released letter to National League chairman Brian Barwick,stated that “the Government has not expressed a view about whether the National League and/or the National League South are – or are not – “elite”…”

On Monday night, the resolution was sent to clubs to vote on deciding the season using unweighted points-per-game which would see the champions, Barrow, King’s Lynn Town and Wealdstone, promoted from the three divisions.

The resolution will enable the play-offs to take place at Step 2 “if they are legally possible”. The National League will relegate the appropriate number of teams to keep the division at 24 clubs. Should the play-offs take place in North and South and be completed, AFC Fylde and Ebbsfleet United would be relegated along with Chorley.

Play-off clubs will have to agree to the costs and protocols if they want to take part with a minimum of four required.

National League clubs get one vote each while North and South have four per division and they have until 5pm on Wednesday to supply their verdict. The FA Council will also have to ratify the decision.