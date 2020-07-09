Fresh blow for AFC Fylde as number two Kenny McKenna stands down

Kenny McKenna has stepped down as Jim Bentley’s number two at AFC Fylde following news that he is to undergo heart bypass surgery.

McKenna, pictured, stood down on Wednesday after joining the National League’s Coasters in October 2019 to work alongside Bentley following his appointment as the successor to Dave Challinor.

Before teaming up with Bentley at Morecambe in 2011, the 60-year-old McKenna managed Altrincham, Cammel Laird and Welsh outfit TNS.

As a player, he turned out for a host of clubs including Altrincham, Barrow, Bangor, Runcorn Town, Telford United and Tranmere Rovers.

? A change in the backroom staff… ?? — AFC Fylde (@AFCFylde) July 7, 2020

A Coasters statement read: “AFC Fylde can confirm that Kenny McKenna will be vacating his role as assistant manager. Everyone at the club would like to thank Kenny for his efforts whilst on the touchline at Mill Farm and wishes him well in his future career.

“A new appointment will be communicated to fans once it is finalised.”

The Coasters confirmed reports that the 44-year-old Bentley will be “sidelined for a while” following surgery last Friday night in a club statement.

Bentley was the longest-serving manager in the EFL and Premier League when he left League Two Morecambe last year with McKenna after more than nine years at the Shrimps helm.

His Coasters were second from bottom and fighting relegation when the coronavirus wrecked the season. It is not known when Bentley will return to work at Mill Farm and club officials are asking for his privacy to be respected.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @AFCFylde/Twitter

Tagged AFC Fylde, AFC Fylde FC, National League, Vanarama National League