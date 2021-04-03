Brown’s off after a 25-day U’s stint

By Jon Couch

LEAVING: Wayne Brown

WAYNE BROWN is back to being a one-job man after his stint back in charge of Colchester United came to an end after 25 days.

Brown was handed the chance to lead his former club to League Two safety on an interim basis following the departure of John McGreal in February.

But after overseeing just one win and five defeats in nine, Brown was taken out of the firing line with the U’s in danger of slipping out of the Football League.

Brown, a former Colchester captain, assistant and caretaker manager, was given the nod to take over at Colchester after breakin...