Dripping Pan..? More deadpan for new Lewes manager Tony Russell

By David Richardson

BY HIS own admission, Tony Russell knows he won’t be turning up at the Oscars any time soon.

IN THE GAME: Tony Russell is back in football at Lewes

The 41-year-old was unveiled as the new Lewes manager in an amusing announcement video where he and assistant Joe Vines stumbled upon chairman Stuart Fuller running through the necessary criteria for their next chief at the Dripping Pan. Russell’s performance was more deadpan.

“I think it will be my first and last role as an actor,” laughed Russell whose starring part has now gathered more than 20,000 views. “Normally I wo...