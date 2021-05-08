New deal is an early Wembley gift for Hereford manager Josh Gowling

NEW DEAL: Josh Gowling

ROOKIE boss Josh Gowling has been rewarded for getting Hereford to Wembley by being offered a new deal at Edgar Street.

The 37-year-old has been kept on for two more years by the Bulls, along with his experienced number two, Steve Burr.

Playing favourite Gowling took over the Bulls hotseat on an interim basis in January 2020 following the departure of Russell Slade.

He was then given the job full-time in June and in his first season led the club to the FA Trophy Final, where they play Hornchurch on May 22.

“I’m really pleased that the board have backed me,” Gowling told the club’s website. “We’ve got a similar vision, and I’m pleased we’ve got it over the line and now we can concentrate on the [FA Trophy] final and then the future of the football club.

“We want to keep the lads together, they’re professionals and they love playing for this football club, that’s a big thing, and it’s great that we can go to Wembley and play in front of some of our fans.

“I know there will be big crowds here next season and we want to improve on this season, we know that if we do that then the fans will be here in their masses, so we can’t wait to get going.”

Burr, the former Kidderminster and Chester boss, added: “I know what the Gaffer’s like, he wants to kick on and so do I. Everyone who comes through the door, we want them to improve us.

“We’re quietly confident that we can take this club back to the National League. We’ve got the nucleus of a good squad together and now we want to try and add to that.”

Chairman Rob Crawford said: “I’m delighted that Josh and Steve have both agreed to commit to the club for the next two seasons, it shows their dedication and I am sure we have an exciting future ahead of us.”