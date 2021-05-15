The Bees of Basildon United are swarming to new heights

By Hugo Varley

BASILDON United’s first three years in Step 4 have certainly been eventful. Nine managers, two curtailed seasons and a barrage of negative news stories have combined to give chairman – and occasional caretaker manager – Lee Connor an almighty headache.

However, the 38-year-old is adamant that lessons have now been learned and the slate wiped clean.

The Bees toasted progression from the Essex Senior League for the first time in 27 years back in 2018, however the subsequent shock resignation of then manager Marc Harrison triggered a bout of instability.

The media portrayal of ...