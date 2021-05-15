Chris Hargreaves, Columnists, Non-League Paper

Chris Hargraves: It’s handling the big stage as National League season reaches climax

on

More in Chris Hargreaves:

Chris HARGREAVES
TWO-TIME NATIONAL LEAGUE PROMOTION WINNER

WITH the National League season coming to its end – and going right down to the wire – there are still so many clubs in with a real chance of promotion.
Indeed, as I write this, there are four clubs still in with a chance of automatic promotion. Only one can go straight up, of course, so three clubs will have to reset and go again in the play-offs.
These clubs have all had great seasons and will fancy their chances in the playoffs whatever happens, but there are a couple of key games that may swing it one way or the other.
The fir...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login