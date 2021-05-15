Chris Hargraves: It’s handling the big stage as National League season reaches climax

Chris HARGREAVES
TWO-TIME NATIONAL LEAGUE PROMOTION WINNER
WITH the National League season coming to its end – and going right down to the wire – there are still so many clubs in with a real chance of promotion.
Indeed, as I write this, there are four clubs still in with a chance of automatic promotion. Only one can go straight up, of course, so three clubs will have to reset and go again in the play-offs.
These clubs have all had great seasons and will fancy their chances in the playoffs whatever happens, but there are a couple of key games that may swing it one way or the other.
The fir...
