CHRIS HARGREAVES: It’s such a cut and thrust world

Chris HARGREAVES

TWO-TIME CONFERENCE WINNER

I’m not sure if we all live life at a hundred miles an hour but the football world is definitely an industry in which that frenetic pace is the norm.

So many moving parts, personalities, emotion, decisions to be made, not to mention the games, at every level, the thirst for games, and the amount played is incredible.

Manager turnover is also usually hard to keep up with across all of the leagues, and especially from this point on in the season.

Immediate success is seemingly needed at every level. The National League in particular has seen its l...