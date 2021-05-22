York City boss Steve Watson so upbeat over revamp

YORK City manager Steve Watson believes there is ‘lots to be positive about’ as he remodels his squad for next season’s National League North campaign.

Ten players have been retained for next term – Scott Barrow, Matty Brown, Michael Duckworth, Olly Dyson, Pete Jameson, Josh King, Paddy McLaughlin (who will also fulfil the role of sports scientist), Sean Newton, Ryan Whitley and Akil Wright – while the Minstermen are in negotiations with Archie Whitfield and Michael Woods.

Former Newcastle and Everton defender Watson, 47, who has signed a contract extension along with assistant Micky Cummins, said: “We have a really good base of a team now and we have already agreed one signing which we will announce when we can in June.

“I really wanted to keep all the ones that have stayed and it’s good to get them over the line.

“By the start of pre-season I would like to sign four more – they are not going to happen overnight. We will probably go with a lot smaller squad this season and we will have to rely on some of the younger lads.”

On the outgoing side, 13 players have been released – Harry Bunn, Jake Cassidy, Harry Flatters, Owen Gamble, Rob Guilfoyle, Reiss Harrison, Charlie Jebson-King, Kieran Kennedy, Reon Potts, Jack Redshaw, Harry Spratt, Robbie Tinkler, Alex Wollerton – though three are set to be invited back for pre-season.

Watson added: “There have been some really tough decisions this year because we have seen only a third of what we would usually see. There are players we probably can’t afford this season.”