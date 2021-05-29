Penalty at Dagenham hit the spot for National League champion David Ajiboye

By David Richardson

DAVID AJIBOYE remembers the moment when he thought Sutton United were on to something good.

The winger had just won a penalty which was slammed home by Harry Beautyman in the 94th minute to steal a victory at Dagenham & Redbridge in late February and moved the U’s one point off the top with two games in hand.

“That was the first time we went crazy in the dressing room after the game,” laughs Ajiboye.

“Everyone was excited and happy. That was the moment we realised this could be our season, that the moment we thought we could do it.”

There were plenty of twists and ...