Penistone Church were the perfect stepping stone for England ace John

By Gabriel Ramsey
BIG STAGER: John Stones in action for England
PICTURE: Alamy
WHEN John Stones takes to the pitch for England’s opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia at Wembley today, Penistone Church will be proudly looking on – and boss Ian Richards says the club’s most favourite son is a fine role model for aspiring players.
Stones is mainly known for his rise from Barnsley to Everton and onto Manchester City, where he has become a Premier League winner while winning 42 senior caps with the Three Lions.
But his career delves much deeper than that – the 27-year old Yorkshireman actu...
