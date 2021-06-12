David Richardson: New boss Harry Kewell must bring stability to Barnet

David RICHARDSON

THE NLP’S SENIOR WRITER

WHICH club has appointed 16 different managers or head coaches in the last decade? Well done if you answered Barnet.

Bonus points if you knew that during the same time Martin Allen has had four spells, Paul Fairclough has been caretaker the same amount and it’s 17 if you count joint-bosses Ulrich Landvreugd and Dick Schreuder individually.

In just the last 12 months, the Bees have appointed Peter Beadle, Tim Flowers, Simon Bassey and, this week, Harry Kewell.

Long-serving chairman Tony Kleanthous has tried every avenue. The football legend in Edgar ...