Hashtag United stung by Toby’s Love Island stint

By David Richardson

HASHTAG United manager Jay Devereux had been promised plenty of hard work during pre-season from winger Toby Aromolaran – only for him to end up on Love Island!

The 22-year-old is set to star on the seventh series of the hit ITV2 reality show, which pairs six boys and six girls in a remote villa, from tomorrow night.

SHAPING UP: Hashtag United’s Toby Aromolaran is set to star on Love Island

PICTURE: ITV

Aromolaran impressed for the Tags last season in their run to the FA Cup second qualifying round and subsequent promotion from the Essex Senior League.

The Essex-base...