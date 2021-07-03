Alfie Tate, 21, to become Blackstones boss

ALFIE TATE – who became the youngest manager in FA Cup history at the age of 20 years and 79 days – has been named as the new manager of United Counties League side Blackstones.

Tate earned national acclaim when he took charge of Pinchbeck United in their 4-0 extra preliminary round defeat by St Neots Town last September.

Now the former Peterborough United Academy coach and Huntington Town assistant manager has come in to fill the void left by Mark Baines, who resigned last month amid uncertainly over the club’s move to the Eastern Counties League.