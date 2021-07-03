Bromley to have rethink over ticket pricing

BROMLEY are set to make a U-turn on their ticketing prices for the upcoming season following a backlash from supporters.

The National League side announced seating admission would cost £25 for adults and £20 for over 65s and students or a season ticket at £350 or £280 for each category.

A standing ticket was priced at £20 for adults and £15 for over 65s and students with season tickets coming in at £290 or £220.

Pre-season fixtures would also not be included within season tickets and those are priced separately to league fixtures.

Supporters voiced their outrage on social media and Bromley quickly responded.

“Following the release of our 2021-22 ticketing arrangements, the club acknowledges the feedback from valued fans,” a statement read. “In light of your views, the club will look to re-evaluate the current position in the coming days, providing supporters with an update in due course including those who have already purchased season tickets.”

RETURN: Corey Whitely

Meanwhile, Ravens manager Andy Woodman made his first two summer signings in defender Joe Partington and forward Corey Whitely.

Partington, 31, joins having spent the previous two campaigns with Eastleigh and began his career with Bournemouth.

Whitely, 29, returns to the club after a spell on loan from Newport County at the start of 2020.

“Corey is a versatile, attacking player who can play in a number of positions,” said Woodman. “He was outstanding for Boreham Wood last season and arrives with Football League experience. He knows this level well and having spent time at the Club previously, was itching to make a return.”