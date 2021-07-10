Bromley boss Andy Woodman ‘immensely proud’ of best mate Gareth Southgate

By John Lyons

BROMLEY boss Andy Woodman says he is ‘immensely proud’ of the job his best pal Gareth Southgate has done with England.

Southgate has led the Three Lions to their first major tournament final since Sir Alf Ramsey’s boys of ’66 landed the World Cup on home soil.

As England prepare to take on Italy at Wembley tonight, Southgate and Co. have the chance to write their own names in the history books. And Woodman, like the rest of the country, will be willing them on.

