Anthony Limbrick proud of New Saints after Europa Conference League progress

WELSH ROUND-UP

By Rob Cole

BALANCING ACT: TNS’ Jordan Williams, left, turns Glentoran’s Marcus Kane

NO WONDER Irish eyes weren’t smiling at Park Hall this week as The New Saints saw off Glentoran 2-0 to progress to the second qualifying round of the new Europa Conference League.

Anthony Limbrick’s side scored twice in as many minutes in their first game at home in front of fans for 16 months and not only had a win over the Irish league big-spenders, but also bagged an extra 300k euros to go on top of the 250k euros they received for qualifying.

Their second qualifying round rivals will b...