Eager Tom Pope prays for love after joining Congleton Town

Veteran striker makes switch to Bears

By Chris Dunlavy

LEGENDARY Port Vale striker Tom Pope says he has joined Congleton Town to rekindle his lost love for football.

Pope, 35, spent nine seasons at Vale Park and is the club’s record post-war scorer with a total of 115 goals in 343 matches.

But his final years were marred by what Pope describes as a lack of “honesty and loyalty” as the Stoke-born hitman was effectively consigned to the scrapheap.

Released in May, he rejected a slew of offers from higher up the pyramid to join the North West Counties Bears, who are managed by his former Vale...